Marseille, Jan 7 (AP) French league club Marseille has signed Italy international Luiz Felipe as a free agent after the defender terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The nine-time French champions said Tuesday that the 27-year-old player, who was born in Brazil, successfully completed his medical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Luiz Felipe started his professional career in 2015 and quickly joined Serie A club Lazio. He has also played in the Spanish league for Real Betis.

He is Marseille's first recruit of the winter's transfer window. The club currently sits second in the French league standings behind leader PSG and hopes to qualify for next season's Champions League. (AP)

