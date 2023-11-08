New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): German football legend Oliver Kahn met the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, he will be interacting with the young minds of GD Somani Memorial School and BD Somani International School, Mumbai. After that, he is heading to Pune where he will be interacting with students from Balewadi Institute. Along with giving a motivational lecture, he will also interact with the students at Alard University

Also Read | ‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn Maxwell’ Puts Up ‘Big Show’ to Take Australia to ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinals.

One of the most exciting aspects of this visit will be the unveiling of Oliver Kahn's perspective on the road map of Indian football. For the very first time in India, he will discuss the opportunities, challenges, and potential of Indian football, which promises to be an eye-opener for all football enthusiasts.

AIFF president Chaubey took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about meeting with Oliver.

Also Read | Punjab FC vs Hyderabad, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of PFC vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India. In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy. I wish him a pleasant stay in @IndianFootball," tweeted Chaubey.

https://twitter.com/kalyanchaubey/status/1721805458120585479

Kahn played as a goalkeeper for Germany and German clubs like Karlsruher SC and the iconic Bayern Munich club. Kahn made over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich and won the top-tier German league, Bundesliga eight times with them. He also won the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2000-01 season. Kahn also won many other club honours with Bayern Munich.

He also featured in the FIFA World Cup with Germany and attained the runners-up position in 2002. He has made 86 appearances for Germany. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)