Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) Goa's Nitin Belurkar finished as the sole leader with five points at the end of the fifth round in the third Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess event here on Wednesday.

In the fifth round, Belurkar, playing with white, scored a victory over Sandipan Chanda to maintain a clean slate in the competition.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Completes 300 T20 Wickets, Achieves Landmark During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

In category B, Karnataka's A Balkishan drew with Ram Krishnan from Tamil Nadu after 30 moves and ended with 7.5 points after nine rounds to win the event.

He walked away with the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1,10,000, while runner-up Advik Agrawal won Rs 95,000 for finishing second. Third-placed Anadkat Kartavya got Rs 85,000.

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)