Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) NorthEast United FC will look to solidify their position in the Indian Super League playoffs race when they host Hyderabad FC here on Wednesday.

The Highlanders are currently sitting at sixth position in the standings with 25 points from 17 matches, but face stiff competition from Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Punjab FC, who are hot on their heels.

For Hyderabad FC, this match presents an opportunity to continue their upward trajectory, having remained unbeaten in their last three outings.

NorthEast United FC registered an emphatic 5-2 victory over Hyderabad FC earlier this season, and a win in the reverse fixture would mark their first-ever league double over the visitors.

For NorthEast United FC, a win could strengthen their playoff aspirations, while Hyderabad FC aim to climb out of the bottom two and continue their unbeaten run.

However, home form remains a concern for the Juan Pedro Benali-coached side, who are winless in their last four matches here.

Breaking that streak will be crucial as they aim to secure a top-six finish.

Up front, NorthEast have been among the league's most potent teams, scoring 31 goals so far -- only Odisha FC (34 goals) and Mohun Bagan, FC Goa (32 each) have scored more.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been their talisman, with an impressive tally of 15 goals, supported by Jithin MS and Guillermo Fernandes in key moments.

Hyderabad FC, who jumped past Mohammedan Sporting from bottom spot, have shown signs of improvement with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC and an unbeaten run in their last three games.

They will aim to carry forward this momentum as they target consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Their recent resurgence, with six goals in their last five games, also gives them hope of troubling NorthEast's backline.

The league's fourth-highest scoring team will rely on Ajaraie's clinical finishing, while Hyderabad's disciplined backline will look to find a way to neutralise his threat.

NorthEast's Benali emphasised the stakes, stating, “It's a final for us, and we need to work hard and get the points.”

Hyderabad FC interim coach Shameel Chembakath said their recent form has boosted their confidence.

"The victory (against Jamshedpur FC) was a big positive for us, especially at home. The confidence boost is even more important.”

In their 11 previous ISL meetings, Hyderabad FC have dominated with six wins, while NorthEast United FC have won only twice. Three matches have ended in draws.

