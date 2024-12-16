Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) India continued to lose wickets as they reached 48/4 in a rain-interrupted second session on day three of the third Test against Australia here on Monday.

After the fall of three wickets in the morning session, the tourists lost Rishabh Pant (9) before tea, which was taken following another weather interruption.

India need to reach 246 to avoid follow-on after Australia posted a mammoth 445 all out. The visitors trail by 397 runs right now.

Pant fell to Pat Cummins for the third time this series as the Australian skipper had the wicketkeeper-batter caught behind.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445 all out in 117.1 overs (Travis Head 152, Steve Smith 101; Jasprit Bumrah 6/76)

India 1st innings: 48 for 4 in 14.1 overs (KL Rahul 30 batting; Mitchell Starc 2/24).

