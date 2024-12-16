Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) India lost Rishabh Pant as rain interrupted the proceedings once again on day three of the third Test against Australia here on Monday.

India were precariously placed at 48 for four when the covers came on as the players reluctantly headed back to the dressing room.

Skipper Pat Cummins claimed the prized wicket of Pant shortly after the lunch break.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shared three wickets between them in the morning session.

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings.

The start of play on day three and India's innings were also slightly delayed due to rain.

Rain had marred the opening day as well with less than 15 overs of play possible.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

