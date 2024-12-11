Gurugram, Dec 11 (PTI) Renowned ice hockey coach Darryl Easson, who is currently conducting the Ice Hockey Coaches Training Program at ISKATE, on Wednesday said India urgently need more ice rinks to facilitate the growth of the sport in the country.

Easson, who has previously coached teams like Hungary and Great Britain, highlighted the potential for ice hockey to gain mass popularity even in regions without natural ice, thanks to artificial rinks.

"Countries that don't have ice naturally are doing well in ice hockey. Countries like Spain are doing very well. It's just the case of understanding, and we think it is the best game in the world," he told PTI.

The coach emphasized that building more artificial ice rinks would require serious investment and dedication from stakeholders.

"You need to have more ice rinks. You've one right here in Gurugram, rinks in Ladakh. You have pretty good hockey players. You need more artificial ice rinks. That means financing, which means people getting serious about ice hockey," he said.

The Ice Hockey Coaches Training Program, which began on December 8 and runs until December 12, serves as a precursor to the second season of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, scheduled for January 2025.

Speaking about the varying styles of ice hockey across nations, Easson explained, "The UK is very much like Canada as a lot of Canadians play in the UK. USA earlier followed the Canadian way but now follows the Scandinavian method.

"Russians have a completely different way, which also inspired the way East Europeans played. But now, as they are playing with each other and in the same leagues, they are becoming more and more similar."

