Perth, Dec 11 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final women's ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

India made two changes to their line-up, bringing in Arundhati Reddy and Titats Sadhu in place of Priya Punia (injury) and Priya Mishra.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First.

Australia remained unchanged.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led have already lost the series 0-2 after losing first two ODIs and are looking to avoid a clean sweep.

Also Read | West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During 1st ODI Against Bangladesh.

Teams

India: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)