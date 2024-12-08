Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) Scoreboard on day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India 1st innings: 180 all out Australia 1st innings 337 all out in 87.3 overs India 2nd innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Carey b Boland 24 KL Rahul c Carey b Cummins 7 Shubman Gill b Starc 28 Virat Kohli c Carey b Boland 11 Rishabh Pant

c Steven Smith b Mitchell Starc

28

Rohit Sharma

b Cummins

6

Nitish Kumar Reddy

c McSweeney b Cummins

42

Ravichandran Ashwin

c Alex Carey b Cummins

7

Harshit Rana

c Khawaja b Cummins

0

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

2

Mohammed Siraj

c Head b Boland

7

Extras: (B-5, LB-2, W-3, NB-3)

13

Total: (10 wkts, 36.5 Overs) 175

Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 42-2, 66-3, 86-4, 105-5, 128-6, 148-7, 153-8, 166-9, 175-10.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 14-1-60-2, Pat Cummins 14-0-57-5, Scott Boland 8.5-0-51-3. (MORE) PTI

