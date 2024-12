Brisbane, Dec 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st innings:

Usman Khawaja batting 19

Nathan McSweeney batting 4

Extras: (LB-5) 5

Total: (for no loss in, 13.2 Overs) 28

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-3-8-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-2-13-0, Akash Deep 3.2-2-2-0. PTI

