Bangkok, Jan 31 (PTI) Former world no.1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian crashed out of the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament as Indian challenge ended here on Friday.

While Srikanth lost 17-21 16-21 against sixth seed Zheng Xing Wang of China, former world junior no.1 Subramanian gave a tough fight to another Chinese Xuan Chen Zhu before losing 21-19 18-21 13-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Also Read | Saqib Mahmood Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Pakistan-Origin England Pacer Who Bowled a Triple-Wicket Maiden During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Later in the day, eight-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek lost 19-21 18-21 to second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia.

Young Rakshitha Ramraj also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, going down fighting 21-19 14-21 9-21 to Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai in another match.

Also Read | IND 178/6 in 19 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Shivam Dube Hits Half-Century on Return.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)