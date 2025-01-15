New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Fresh from their massive 175-18 demolition of South Korea, the Indian women's team secured a quarterfinal berth in the Kho Kho World Cup with another commanding 100-16 win against Iran here on Wednesday.

India, demonstrating their tournament favourites' status, won easily to cement their position atop their group, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

India started aggressively, eliminating Iran's first batch within 33 seconds.

Ashwini spearheaded the attack, while Meenu continued her brilliant form with multiple 'touch points', helping India amass an impressive 50 points in Turn 1.

The onslaught continued through all four Turns, highlighted by a remarkable 6-minute-8-second 'Dream Run' in Turn 3, which effectively sealed the match.

Led by Wazir Nirmala's tactical brilliance and contributions from skipper Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati and Nasreen, India established themselves as the team to beat in the tournament.

Match awards: Best Attacker: Mobina; Best Defender: Meenu; Best Player of the match: Priyanka Ingle. 7/21/2024

