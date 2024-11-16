Texas [US], November 16 (ANI): Jake Paul defeated the legendary Mike Tyson with a unanimous decision in an eight-round heavyweight match at AT&T Stadium on a blockbuster night in Dallas during the Netflix event.

All three judges scored in favour of Paul, 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in a match that was contested in 2-minute rounds.

Also Read | India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How To Watch IND vs CHN Hockey Match Online on TV Channels?.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and the Iron Mike were supposed to square off on July 20, but it was delayed after Tyson received medical attention during a flight for an ulcer flare.

After a 19-year hiatus, the 58-year-old Tyson returned to the ring against Paul, who held a record of 10-1 before coming to the fight.

Also Read | Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch AUS vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

As Paul made his entrance Texas crowd welcomed him with 'boos' while Tyson, who walked alone, was met with cheers and applause from the fans.

In the opening round, Tyson was on the dominant foot and landed a couple of blows after forcing Paul into the corner. Paul slowly found his rhythm and retaliated towards the end, but it wasn't enough to change the minds of the judges as the opener went in favour of Tyson.

In the second round, Paul kept his guard low and invited Tyson to exchange blows with him. The round proceeded in a similar fashion, and Tyson clinched it with 10-9.

Tyson tried to burst out, but Paul rocked him with a triple jab, forcing Iron Mike to spend the rest of round three on the ropes.

The signs of fatigue started to overtake the 58-year-old as his mobility seemingly decreased heavily. Paul capitalised on the window of opportunity and took the Round 4.

In the fifth round, Tyson tried to retaliate with a left jab but Paul landed a couple of body blows towards the end to maintain his lead. With Paul leading by 48-47, the crowd started to up the ante and got behind Tyson.

Against the fans' demand, Paul continued to dictate the terms of the match, leaving Tyson in a situation where he needed to pull off two big rounds to change the outcome. The wonder round from Tyson never came as Paul went on to claim the victory for himself.

At the end of the match, Paul produced a heartfelt moment as he bowed to Tyson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)