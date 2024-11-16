Australia National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming: Pakistan will be looking to bounce back as they meet Australia in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series. The visitors lost the first T20I which was curtailed by rain after failing to chase 94 in seven overs. Meanwhile, for AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast in India details you can scroll down. Glenn Maxwell Becomes Third Australian To Complete 10,000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

The first T20I at The Gabba was cut short to seven overs per side after rain and thunderstorms kept delaying the start of play. Put to bat first, Australia managed to post 93/4 in seven overs with Marcus Stoinis’ seven-ball 21 providing much-needed impetus towards the end. Glenn Maxwell also made a valid contribution with 43 off 19 balls. In response, Pakistan kept losing wickets and never looked comfortable in the chase. Inside four overs, the Green Shirts were reduced to 24/6. The Pakistan managed 64/9 in the allotted seven overs. Check out Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match details and viewing options below.

When is Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the second T20I of a three-match T20I series on November 16. AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 will take place at The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney and it starts at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Glenn Maxwell Switch Hits Pacer Naseem Shah For a Four During AUS vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 in Brisbane (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan in India. So, AUS vs PAK live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. For AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

With Star Sports having the AUS vs PAK telecast rights, the live streaming online in India will be available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar. So, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming online. To access the AUS vs PAK live streaming fans will have to subscribe to the services.

