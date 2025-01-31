Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka's Naveen Thomus John and Maharashtra's Pooja Baban Danole won the men's and women's road cycling gold medals, respectively, at the National Games here on Thursday.

Representing Services Sports Control Board in the men's road cycling event, Dinesh Kumar claimed the silver medal, while Punjab's Harshveer Singh Shekon bagged bronze.

Also Read | Upendra Yadav Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Railways’ Wicketkeeper-Batter Who Starred With 95 Against Delhi on Virat Kohli’s Return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

In the women's competition, Monika Jat of Rajasthan clinched silver and Karnataka's Megha Gogad settled for bronze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)