Lahore, Nov 19 (PTI) Over 5,000 foreign Sikhs, including those from India, saw a Kabaddi match for first time on the premises of Kartarpur Sahib on Tuesday which was organised as part of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji 555th birth anniversary celebrations.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, in collaboration with the Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur and the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, organised the Baba Guru Nanak International Kabaddi Festival in the honour of visiting Sikh pilgrims.

"Over 5,000 foreign Sikhs including 2,500 from India enjoyed the Kabaddi match and chanted slogans," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI.

He said the foreign Sikhs arrived Kartarpur Sahib on Monday and they will leave for Lahore on Wednesday.

He said the visiting foreign Sikhs spent half of the day at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and other half in watching the Kabbadi match which specially organized in their honour.

Punjab first Sikh Minister and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Abubakar Aftab Qureshi, CEO of Kartarpur spoke in the occasion.

Other notable attendees from Pakistan were Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Chairman of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Bharti and Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar

The Kabaddi match was held between Bandesha Royal Belgium Kabaddi Club and Royal King Kabaddi Club. The Royal Belgium Kabaddi Club won the match.

Speaking to the media, Sardar Ramesh Singh expressed gratitude to Chairman ETPB Syed Ata-ur-Rehman and the PMU Kartarpur for organizing the festival.

"Today, we have laid the foundation of an event that will be held annually. Sports have the potential to improve relations between the two nations," he said.

He also thanked the district administration and security agencies for their support.

Abubakar Aftab Qureshi, CEO of Kartarpur Management Unit, affirmed the administration's commitment to promoting sports and pledged to utilize all resources for such initiatives.

"Through sports, we aim to spread the message of love and peace worldwide," he added.

The Sikh pilgrims participating in the festival praised the initiative, noting that Kabaddi is an integral part of Punjabi culture. They congratulated the Government of Pakistan on organising the Guru Nanak Kabaddi festival.

