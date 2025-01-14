Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Mumbai City FC is committed to nurturing and developing football talent across the city, ensuring the next generation of football stars receives the right platform to grow and showcase their skills.

Building on its mission to invest in grassroots football, Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the commencement of Season 2 of the AIFF Blue Cubs League 2024-2025, which will take place from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025, a release from Mumbai City FC stated.

Also Read | Which Team Jacob Bethell is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise England Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

https://x.com/MumbaiCityFC/status/1879129629405110360

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11. These young players will compete for the championship title, showcasing their skills and potential for a future in the sport. The U10 and U11 age groups will include teams from E7 Football Academy, Tipu Sultan FA, Bravo Football, Bravehearts FA, Mumbai City FC, Somaiya Sports Academy, BFC Soccer Schools, and Anstrengung United (7 teams in total). The U9 category will have an additional team, Homegrown Grasshoppers, bringing the total number of teams to 8 in this age group.

Also Read | India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs BRA Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

The Mumbai City FC Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 will be hosted at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra West, Mumbai. The league, held in affiliation with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), will run from January 15, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Mumbai City, CEO Kandarp Chandra said that the Mumbai-based club's main priority is to promote grassroots football. He added that they are excited to see young players compete.

"Grassroots football development remains a priority for us at Mumbai City FC, and the Blue Cubs League is a key part of our efforts. We're excited to see young players compete, grow, and showcase their talents this year. Their enthusiasm and commitment inspire us, and we're proud to support the next generation of footballers. This league will be key in shaping their future in the sport. We thank MFA, WIFA, AIFF for their continued support in making this initiative a success," Kandarp Chandra was quoted in a release from Mumbai City FC as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)