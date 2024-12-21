Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Nikolaos Karelis' early strike earned Mumbai City FC a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC, marking their fourth consecutive clean sheet in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

With this victory, the home team moved from the seventh place to the fourth spot in the points table, accumulating 20 points from 12 games with five victories.

This match also marked the third straight away game where the Marina Machans were unable to find the back of the net.

Karelis capitalised on a loose ball in the eighth minute after Yoell van Nieff's shot was partially deflected, calmly slotting it into the bottom right corner.

Six minutes later, Karelis set up Vikram Partap Singh for a chance, but the latter's effort went wide.

Just before the 20th minute mark, Lukas Brambilla tried to pull one back for the Marina Machans, interlinking with Kiyan Nassiri and receiving the ball on the left side of the 18-yard box.

Brambilla's shot was saved by Mumbai City FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

Chennaiyin FC once again came close to equalising in the 34th minute but Brambilla's shot was blocked by Mumbai defender Tiri.

The visitors ramped up the pressure after the break, with Daniel Chima Chukwu and Irfan Yadwad combining to create chances.

Yadwad's diving header hit the crossbar in the 48th minute, while Rehenesh made critical saves to deny the Marina Machans and seal full three points.

