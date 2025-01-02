New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) India's youngest male mountaineer to conquer the Seven Summits, Narendra Singh Yadav, has called on the government to do more to promote mountaineering in the country and to value climbers for their contributions beyond natural disasters.

Yadav scaled Antarctica's highest peak, Mount Vinson Massif, on December 25, braving temperatures as low as -52°C, to complete his conquest of the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Also Read | Ayush Mhatre Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 17-Year-Old Mumbai Star Who Became Youngest to Score 150+ Runs in List A Cricket.

"The value of mountaineers is often understood by the government only when natural disasters like earthquakes or floods strike. At the district level, a dedicated rescue force needs to be created," Yadav,who is Antarctica, told PTI through a video call.

"If we talk about the rescue course, very few have completed it. It's not easy, but those trained in rescue operations are the ones needed the most during natural calamities," he said.

Also Read | SL vs AUS 2025: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Sri Lanka Tour Due to Birth of Second Child.

The 30-year-old stressed that India's culture of risk aversion is a major barrier to the growth of mountaineering and other adventure sports.

"We train our children to be risk-averse from the start. We always stress on striving for those things that can are easily available. Mountaineering should be promoted not just as a sport, but as a way to connect with nature, appreciate it, and learn how to preserve and protect it," he said.

Yadav took up mountaineering after being inspired by his cousin, Santosh Yadav, the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice. He was also guided by his father, an Indian Army veteran and an instructor at the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg.

When asked about the most challenging peak he's conquered, Yadav named Mount Denali in Alaska.

"Every mountain presents its own challenges -- height, atmosphere and terrain. While there are many peaks tougher than Everest at altitudes of 5000-6000 meters, the toughest one for me was Mount Denali, both technically and physically.

"After that, Mount Vinson in Antarctica was the next most difficult. Though at 4800 meters, it's not as high as Everest, Antarctica's extreme conditions make it incredibly tough," he explained.

Yadav also warned aspiring mountaineers to ensure they are technically astute and physically and mentally fit before attempting high-altitude climbs.

"Everest has many dead bodies of those who went there unprepared. They hire private companies and often end up staying there permanently. The real ascent starts at the point where the oxygen runs out, and that requires technical skills, physical strength, and mental toughness.

"Without these, you might survive with the help of a Sherpa for a few days, but Everest is a 62-day expedition. You won't last that long without proper training and fitness," he cautioned.

He also emphasised the importance of self-sufficiency.

"If you can't change your oxygen cylinder in time, you'll die. Don't attempt Everest or any other mountain without the proper training and fitness levels. Be fit enough to manage on your own, even if your Sherpa gets sick."

"Mountains only allow those who are physically and mentally tough enough to climb them," Yadav concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)