Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) In the absence of Olympians and top wresters from the Railways, it will be a good opportunity for the junior and fringe grapplers to earn a name and a possible call-up to the national camp when the National Wrestling Championship begins here from Friday.

Paris Games Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was supposed to compete in the annual meet but has pulled out. He is employed with the Railways, which has decided against sending its teams for the tournament.

Haryana, like every year, is expected to dominate the championship with 28 wrestlers from the state participating across categories.

U-23 Asian Championship gold-medal winner Y Minakshi Devi (women's 50kg) of Manipur, junior Asian Wrestling champion Bipasha (72kg) and Radhika (68kg), who competed in last year's Asian Games, will be watched keenly.

Haryana's Jyoti, in the 53kg category, is another participant to watch out for. She competed in the junior world Championship in Spain this year and is also a medallist at the cadet Asian Championship.

Delhi's Sushma Shokeen, a bronze medallist in senior Asian Wrestling Championship will feature in the 53kg category.

Arjuna awardee and Asian Games bronze medallist Sunil Dabarpurya of Haryana will headline the 87kg greco-roman category while Anuj Kumar will compete in the 70kg freestyle category.

Last year's bronze-medal winner in the men's freestyle 61kg Lalit Kaushal (MP) is excited to be back at the annual meet.

"It is nice to see more events being held in South India. Two years ago, in 2023, the championship was held in Kerala. It is great that this event is being held in Bengaluru for the first time.

"The venue is looking top-class to compete, the stay and food provided is also very good. The organisers have ensured good facilities for the participants to do their best. Personally speaking, I have prepared well for this event and I am hopeful of a medal here," he said.

The 21-year-old Lalit from Indore believes Delhi's Neeraj will be his toughest opponent.

"He has dropped his weight and will be competing in 61kg for the first time. I think he will give us the toughest fight in our category," he said.

Karandeep Singh, participating in the 125kg, expressed confidence of a good show by Punjab in the Nationals.

"About 4-5 wrestlers who are from the Railways Sports Promotion Board are representing Punjab. I am also from the Railways and participating for Punjab this time.

"I won a silver medal in the Nationals held in Jaipur earlier this year. Back then, I participated in the 97kg category. I had an injury after the Nationals and ended up gaining weight, hence I continued to train in the 125kg category," he said.

