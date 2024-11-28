Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Nov 28 (AP) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final One-Day International against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Pakistan bounced back from a shocking loss in the rain-affected first match with a 10-wicket win in the second game after a maiden ODI century from Saim Ayub.

The tourists retained the same winning combination with Faisal Akram, Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha as the three spin options.

Ahmed and Salman sliced through the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the second match by sharing seven wickets, with leg-spinner Abrar getting 4-33 in his debut ODI.

Zimbabwe brought in wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande and fast-bowling all-rounder Faraz Akram for their first series game in place of Brandon Mavuta and Trevor Gwandu.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series starting at Bulawayo on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram and Abrar Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani. (AP)

