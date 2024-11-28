Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Hosts Zimbabwe will be looking for a comeback after Pakistan defeated them in the 2nd ODI by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1. This will be an important match for both sides as both of them will be looking to win the series. After Pakistan's performance in the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI, this is going to be a tough competition for Zimbabwe, who will be looking to win a series on home soil. PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

After the 2nd ODI, Pakistan National Cricket Team are looking in good form. Whether we talk about the bowlers or the batters, they both looked in good touch. Saim Ayub came up with his maiden ODI hundred and Abdullah Shafique also played an ideal innings. Abrar Ahmed took a four-wicket haul, Salman Ali Agha got a three-wicket haul, and Faisal Khan and Saim Ayub scalped one wicket each. With this performance, Pakistan have more chances to win the three-match ODI series. Fastest ODI Centuries for Pakistan: List of Batters To Hit Fastest Hundreds for Pakistan Cricket Team in One-Day Internationals.

Zimbabwe's lacklustre performance cost them and because of that they were defeated by Pakistan in the 2nd ODI. Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza should step up so that they can rescue Zimbabwe to win the ODI series. Zimbabwe will have to come up with a team performance if they want to win the series. We also have an idea of how inconsistent Pakistan's performance can be. PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 can come up with some surprises as it is the final match of the series.