Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC continued to shine at home by picking up their second win in three matches, beating Delhi FC 2-1 in their I-League match here on Wednesday.

Bouba Aminou (72nd minute) and Lalramdinsanga Ralte (84th) scored for the 'Snow Leopards' while Stephane Samir Binong (89th) pulled one back for the Delhi side at the TRC Football Turf ground.

Also Read | On Which Channel Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs SA T20Is, ODIs and Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Ishfaq Ahmed-coached Real Kashmir, who have so far played all their matches at home, have seven points from three matches, while Delhi FC suffered their second consecutive defeat to remain with just one point that they earned from the drawn match against Namdhari FC.

Off-the-ball incidents generated more excitement in the first half than the actual game. Delhi FC goalkeeper Debnath Mondal was the centre of attention, though for wrong reasons.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Finest Knocks at Adelaide Oval: Take a Look at India Star Batter's Memorable Performances IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test.

On one occasion, the lanky goalkeeper left his charge and reached the opposite area to argue with the referee on a free-kick decision only to return to his position with a yellow card.

The next time, Mondal dangerously left his area in an attempt to foil a rival striker. He got beaten, and only a goal-line clearance by a defender saved the moment for the visiting side.

Mondal, however, also had his skills in place when he negotiated well with a couple of long rangers.

The 27-year-old finally ran out of luck in the 72nd minute when Cameroonian Bouba Aminou headed home from close.

The second goal came in the 84th minute. This time, Delhi FC defence was caught napping when a through pass found Lalramdinsanga Ralte in the open and he beat the Delhi goalkeeper.

Some excitement was injected into the game when substitute Cameroonian Binong pulled one back for Delhi.

However, instead of a Delhi FC revival, it was Real Kashmir FC, who earned a penalty during the eight-minute add-on time. But, Senegalese recruit Abdou Karim Samb missed the spot kick.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)