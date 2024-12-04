Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details: The Pakistan national cricket team will tour South Africa in what promises to be an exciting contest. The PAK vs SA series will start with three T20Is and three ODIs and then the action will head to two Test matches. The Pakistan national cricket team of late has had some success in what was an underwhelming 2024, atleast for the first six-eight months. Shan Masood, after a string of defeats as Test captain, saw his side come back after a defeat to beat England in a three-match Test series. Mohammad Rizwan subsequently took over the Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captaincy and led the Green Shirts to ODI series win in Australia, after a period of 22 years. After doing well in Zimbabwe, the Green Shirts will look to put up an impressive show in the 'Rainbow Nation' as well. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

South Africa on the other hand, are an incredibly tough team to beat at home. The Proteas did lose a high-scoring T20I series but their performance against Sri Lanka in the Test series once again showed why the South Africa national cricket team cannot be taken lightly at any cost. The Kingsmead in Durban will kickstart Pakistan's tour of South Africa and it will come to an end with the second and last Test in Cape Town.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2024?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's tour of South Africa. Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs South Africa series 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Pakistan vs South Africa online viewing options, read below. PAK vs SA 2024–25: Heinrich Klaasen To Lead South Africa During T20I Series Against Pakistan.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2024?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform for Viacom18 will provide live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa series 2024. Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs South Africa T20Is, ODIs and Test series live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. South Africa would bank on home conditions to get the better of Pakistan but recent form across formats will also give momentum to the Green Shirts.

