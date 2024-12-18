Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC scored a last-minute goal to hold Aizawl FC to a 1-1 draw in a tense I-League match here on Wednesday.

Aizawl FC failed to learn from their mistakes and allowed Real Kashmir FC to snatch a point.

Despite taking the lead through Lalrinzuala in the 56th minute, Aizawl saw their advantage nullified by Shahid Nazir's strike in the 90th minute. The hosts' difficulties compounded when captain Lalruatthara was sent off in injury time.

The draw leaves Real Kashmir in third place in the league standings with nine points from six games, while Aizawl are at the 10th spot, having gathered six points from an equal number of matches.

In another match at Raia in Goa, Churchill Brothers beat their state rivals Dempo Sports Club 2-0.

Lalliansanga Renthlei (15th) and Wayde Lekay (75th) were the goal scorers for Churchill.

After the win, Churchill continue to lead the current points table with 13 points from six matches, while Dempo remain in second position with 10 points.

