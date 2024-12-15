Navi Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first Women's T

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana c Joseph b Ramharack 54

Uma Chetry b Ramharack 24

Jemimah Rodrigues run out 73

Richa Ghosh c Mangru b Dottin 20

Harmanpreet Kaur not out 13

Sajeevan Sajana not out 1

Extras: (W-10) 10

Total (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 195

Fall of wkts: 1-50, 2-131, 3-155, 4-190.

Bowling: Chinelle Henry 2-0-17-0, Zaida James 1-0-13-0, Hayley Matthews 3-0-38-0, Karishma Ramharack 4-0-18-2, Afy Fletcher 3-0-39-0, Deandra Dottin 4-0-37-1, Shamilia Connell 1-0-11-0, Qiana Joseph 2-0-22-0. (MORE)

