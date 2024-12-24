Vadodara, Dec 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's ODI between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana run out 53

Pratika Rawal c Qiana Joseph b Zaida James 76

Harleen Deol c Aaliyah Alleyne b Qiana Joseph 115

Harmanpreet Kaur b Afy Fletcher 22

Jemimah Rodrigues c Hayley Matthews b Deandra Dottin 52

Richa Ghosh not out 13

Deepti Sharma not out 4

Extras: (lb-2, w-20, nb-1) 23

Total: 358/5 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 110-1, 172-2, 215-3, 331-4, 341-5

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 7-0-53-1, Shamilia Connell 4-0-36-0, Hayley Matthews 10-0-60-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-39-0, Karishma Ramharack 10-0-46-0, Afy Fletcher 6-0-38-1, Zaida James 7-0-57-1, Qiana Joseph 2-0-27-1.

