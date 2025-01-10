Bareilly, Jan 10 (PTI) Defending champion Lakshya Chahar (80kg) gave a dominant performance to beat Railways' Sahil by a unanimous decision as boxers from traditional powerhouse Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued to dominate the senior men's National Championship here.

With this win, Chahar, who has represented India at the Asian Games, and the World and Asian Championship, advanced to the second round of the event on Thursday.

Railways' Govind Sahani (60kg), who began his campaign with a commanding win over Mohammad Aarif of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, continued his impressive run beating Gourav Mazumder of Assam 5-0.

This was the second consecutive win for Sahani, a silver-medallist from the 2023 Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament.

It was also a productive day for Punjab's boxers with Gopi securing a well-earned victory in the flyweight (50kg) category, while Jayshandeep Singh showcased his skills to triumph in the bantamweight (55kg) division.

Adding to the team's success, Nikhil claimed a decisive win in the lightweight (60kg) category, while Kanwarpreet Singh capped off the day with an impressive performance in the super heavyweight (+90kg) division.

Organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship will concluded on January 13.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), the two-time defending champions, have entered the competition as favourites.

