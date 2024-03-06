While a tennis ball is normally used by children to play on the street, it can also be converted into a tape ball, which will not be less than a professional cricket ball. The tape ball can be made by just wrapping a bit of electric tape and it will mostly have the same bounce and swing as the professional cricket ball. To promote street cricket in India, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 will be organised from March 7, 2024, wherein cricketers who have not had the privilege to play professional cricket can play here and show their talent. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

What is Tape Ball Cricket? Know About It Here

