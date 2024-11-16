Sydney, Nov 16 (AP) An unchanged Australian side won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 International against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell's 43 runs off 19 balls powered Australia to a 29-run win in a rain-shortened seven-overs-a-side match in the opening T20I at Brisbane on Thursday.

Australia kept faith in the same playing XI which thumped the tourists in the opening game of the three-match series.

Pakistan brought in 25-year-old left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem instead of Haseebullah Khan. Muqeem made his T20I debut in the last Asian Games at Hangzhou, where he picked up four wickets in three matches against Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Pakistan won the preceding ODI series 2-1. Hobart will host the third and final T20I on Monday.

Teams:

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (c), Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. (AP)

