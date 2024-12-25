Sports News | Valencia Signs Carlos Corberan as Their New Head Coach

Agency News ANI| Dec 25, 2024 05:42 PM IST
Sports News | Valencia Signs Carlos Corberan as Their New Head Coach
Carlos Corberan (Photo: X/@CarlosCorberan)

Birmingham [UK], December 25 (ANI): Carlos Corberan has left his role as head coach of West Bromwich Albion to become the new manager of Valencia. The Spanish club confirmed the appointment after meeting the release clause in Corberan's contract, according to Sky Sports.

"Carlos Corberan becomes the new Valencia CF coach until 2027," Valencia said in a statement on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I cannot begin to explain how I feel about West Bromwich Albion, its fans, and everyone associated with the club," Corberan wrote in a post on social media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"In my more than two years here, I have only felt love from this community, and the decision to leave has been the hardest of my life," he wrote.

"There will always be a place in my heart for this special club, and I hope one day I can return to thank you all for your incredible support," he added.

Corberan, who previously managed Huddersfield and worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, took charge of West Brom in October 2022, replacing Steve Bruce following his dismissal. In his first full season, 2023/24, Corberan led the team to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, although they were eliminated by eventual winners Southampton in the semi-finals.

Currently, West Brom sits in seventh place in the Championship, just outside the play-off positions on goal difference. They are unbeaten in their last 14 matches, with only one loss during that run, and will face Derby at Pride Park on Boxing Day.

In the meantime, Chris Brunt, Damia Abella, and Boaz Myhill will take over first-team duties on an interim basis.

West Brom chairman Shilen Patel paid tribute to Corberan upon his departure.

"I want to thank Carlos for all of his hard work since his arrival at the Albion at one of the most challenging times in the club's modern era," Patel wrote on social media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Valencia, currently second from bottom in LaLiga with just two wins from their opening league matches, parted ways with former Spain international Ruben Baraja after a disappointing start to the season. (ANI)

    Birmingham [UK], December 25 (ANI): Carlos Corberan has left his role as head coach of West Bromwich Albion to become the new manager of Valencia. The Spanish club confirmed the appointment after meeting the release clause in Corberan's contract, according to Sky Sports.

    "Carlos Corberan becomes the new Valencia CF coach until 2027," Valencia said in a statement on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

    "I cannot begin to explain how I feel about West Bromwich Albion, its fans, and everyone associated with the club," Corberan wrote in a post on social media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

    "In my more than two years here, I have only felt love from this community, and the decision to leave has been the hardest of my life," he wrote.

    "There will always be a place in my heart for this special club, and I hope one day I can return to thank you all for your incredible support," he added.

    Corberan, who previously managed Huddersfield and worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, took charge of West Brom in October 2022, replacing Steve Bruce following his dismissal. In his first full season, 2023/24, Corberan led the team to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, although they were eliminated by eventual winners Southampton in the semi-finals.

    Currently, West Brom sits in seventh place in the Championship, just outside the play-off positions on goal difference. They are unbeaten in their last 14 matches, with only one loss during that run, and will face Derby at Pride Park on Boxing Day.

    In the meantime, Chris Brunt, Damia Abella, and Boaz Myhill will take over first-team duties on an interim basis.

    West Brom chairman Shilen Patel paid tribute to Corberan upon his departure.

    "I want to thank Carlos for all of his hard work since his arrival at the Albion at one of the most challenging times in the club's modern era," Patel wrote on social media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

    Valencia, currently second from bottom in LaLiga with just two wins from their opening league matches, parted ways with former Spain international Ruben Baraja after a disappointing start to the season. (ANI)

