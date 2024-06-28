Abu Dhabi, Jun 28 (PTI) The third season of the World Tennis League (WTL) will be held from December 19 to 22 at the Etihad Arena here.

The four-day event, in its previous season, featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina

The PBG Eagles, comprising Medvedev, Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL last year.

The lineup of stars for this season will be announced later.

