India and South Africa are all set to clash against each other in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados. The IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final match will begin from 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 29. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs SA on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team T20 World Cup 2024 Final. IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs South Africa Men’s T20WC Cricket Match in Barbados.

India have been at their best in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 so far. The 'Men in Blue' dismantled England in the second semi-final of the tournament and they will be wanting to repeat the same performance against Proteas. On the other hand, South Africa have also been on the same page but have played many tight games in the group and the Super Eight stages of the competition. The Proteas can give a very tough competition to Rohit Sharma's men.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA)

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rohit Sharma (IND), Aiden Markram (SA)

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aiden Markram (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Anrich Nortje (SA)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).