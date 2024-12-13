Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI): Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the English top-order batter, who has showcased his dynamic batting in T20 leagues across the world, is ready to return to the ILT20 season 3.

Representing the Sharjah Warriorz for a third time, he is determined to guide the team towards a breakthrough season in the biggest T20 league in the region that features some of the finest international cricketers in the world.

Despite the Sharjah Warriorz falling short of a playoff berth in the first two seasons, Kohler-Cadmore, one of only two centurions in the tournament's history, is optimistic about turning things around. He made his aspirations clear for the upcoming season, stating, "I think for us, it's about trying to qualify. We've had two disappointing seasons so far, so if we can qualify and make sure we get into the knockouts, I think that'll be good for us. Personally, I just want to contribute to as many wins as I can."

With as many as nine international players permitted in the playing XI at the ILT20, the flamboyant batter highlighted the strength of each team and remarked that every player must put their best foot forward to excel. "It's really tough to keep performing. Each team has got a star-studded lineup, when you're going there you know you have got to bring your best game, otherwise, you are going to fall short. That is the beauty of it, everyone is a match-winner in the XI. There are no easy bowlers to face or batters to dot up and restrict, so it is about always bringing 'A' game and ensuring you as a team remain on top."

Reflecting on the Sharjah Warriorz campaign in Season 2, where they earned eight points in ten matches, Kohler-Cadmore identified areas for improvement, particularly in adapting to the conditions at their home ground in Sharjah, the Englishman opined, "I think it's about finding a way to be successful at home. We play a lot of games at Sharjah, and the scores are lower, so it's about making sure we find ways as a unit and for myself to play on the slower pitches, and to be able to post a score that's challenging."

He further added, "I felt last year we went too hard trying to get scores that were too big instead of actually just getting a competitive score."

UAE's Muhammad Jawadullah spearheaded the Sharjah Warriorz bowling attack, picking up eight wickets in eight matches in the previous season, while his peer Junaid Siddique had also been impressive. Tom Kohler-Cadmore cited both bowlers as examples of the platform provided by the DP World ILT20 for cricketers in the region.

"I think this is a great platform for them to stand up and show how good they are. We've been lucky to have Junaid and Jawadullah with us, they have become two of our frontline seamers over the last couple of seasons. It's been amazing watching Jawadullah grow, -- we weren't sure what we were going to get but when he came out for games, he absolutely starred for us, that is the beauty of these competitions, you always manage to find young talent and watch their careers grow", he noted.

The Sharjah Warriorz will begin their campaign against the Gulf Giants on Sunday, 12 January. In a heartfelt message to the fans, Kohler-Cadmore said, "just keep supporting us and hopefully this year we will bring the trophy home."

The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of England all-rounder Gus Atkinson who is also making a return to the DP World ILT20 - 10 games for Desert Vipers in the inaugural season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

The third season of the DP World ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9, 2025. (ANI)

