As the world celebrates the 'beauty of nature' and environment on World Earth Day, Bollywood stars including Hema Malini, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and many others extended greetings on social media. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared a picture of Earth and a green tree as she urged people to do their bit for environment conservation. She wrote, "International Earth Day is being celebrated today. Let us all do our bit to make Mother Earth a cleaner and healthier place to live in. Leave a legacy of beauty behind for our future generations. #internationalearthday" Earth Day 2021: Manushi Chhillar Features in a New Campaign PETA India, Encourages Everyone To Ditch Meat on the Occasion.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself sitting nearby a seashore and cherishing nature's beauty and extended greetings on World Earth Day. He wrote, "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom...#WorldEarthDay." "#throwback to a day at one of the most beautiful places on (earth emoticon) makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature. Nature always wears the colors of the spirit - Ralph Waldo Emerson," wrote Katrina as she posted a stunning picture of herself posing on an island. Earth Day 2021: Bhumi Pednekar Launches Environmental Footprint Calculator on the Occasion (Watch Video).

"Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein. #worldearthday," she added. Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture of herself on Instagram amid snow-capped mountains and shared"In all things of Nature, there is something of the marvellous" - Aristotle. worldearthday. may our planet always be blessed."

Arjun Rampal shared a terrestrial view of Earth and stars and penned a note on Nature Earth's beauty."Earth only has one enemy. That's Humans. Let's become friends. #earthday," added Rampal. Sharing a throwback video of herself featuring her different trips amid different exotic locations, Diana Penty sent out greetings for 'World Earth Day'. "Always happiest when I'm in nature," she wrote in the caption. "The time has come to accept the damage we're creating and our part in it. I'm actively considering what I can do and how I can make the change for myself and those around me. Maybe you could too?Mother Earth will be the better for it. #WorldEarthDay #TBT," she added.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement since 1970. Earth Day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behaviour and create global, national and local policy changes. The fight for a clean environment continues with increasing urgency, as the ravages of climate change become more and more apparent every day. As the awareness of our climate crisis grows, so does civil society mobilisation, which is reaching a fever pitch across the globe today.

