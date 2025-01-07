Fort Lauderdale (US), Jan 7 (AP) Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The bodies were located in the wheel well area Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, WPLG-TV reported.

They were discovered during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection, a JetBlue spokesperson told the TV station.

The aircraft had arrived in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 11 pm from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Names of the people or other details about them were not immediately released Tuesday. (AP)

