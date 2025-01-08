Berlin, Jan 8 (AP) Two men were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday at the premises of a company in southwestern Germany, police said.

The shooting happened after a masked individual entered the premises in Bad Friedrichshall, a town north of Stuttgart, at around 5:45 pm, police said in a statement.

Police are searching for the perpetrator. They said a large deployment, including a helicopter, was under way, but they did not believe there was any danger to the public.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victims or on other details. (AP)

