Washington, Nov 27 (AP) Three American citizens imprisoned for years by China have been released, the White House said Wednesday.

The three are Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung.

Also Read | Network Readiness Index 2024: India Climbs Up 11 Slots in Latest NRI 2024, Now Placed at 49th Rank Globally, Says Government.

“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the White House said in a statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)