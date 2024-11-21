Peshawar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least 33 people were killed and 14 others injured when three vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.

The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Also Read | Maryland Shocker: Female Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Car, School and Other Places; Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison.

The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said.

District hospital authorities said 33 people, including six women and three children, and 14 others were killed in the attack.

Also Read | GM Layoffs: General Motors Lays Off Hundreds of Workers Globally, Employee of 38 Years Gets Termination Email at 5 AM.

The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)