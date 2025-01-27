Vientiane [Laos], January 27 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Laos has rescued 67 Indian youth who were trafficked into cyber-scam centres operating in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Bokeo Province, Laos, the Embassy announced on Monday.

According to the Embassy, these youth were forced to work there under intimidation and abuse by criminal syndicates operating in GTSEZ.

Upon receiving requests for help, Embassy officials responded promptly and extended all necessary assistance. A team from the Embassy traveled to GTSEZ and worked closely with Lao authorities to complete the required procedures and paperwork, enabling the youth to leave GTSEZ and travel to the Embassy in Vientiane.

The Embassy also facilitated their transport from Bokeo to Vientiane and arranged food and accommodation for the rescued individuals.

Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, met with all of the rescued youth to discuss the challenges they faced.

As per the statement by the Embassy, Ambassador Prashant Agrawal assured them of their safety and Embassy's full support as a matter of highest priority for their safe return to India. He also advised them about further course of action, including the need for them to lodge complaints against the agents who had duped them.

In its statement, the Embassy noted that officials are currently working closely with concerned Lao authorities for completion of their exit formalities, following which all of them would be able to travel back to India shortly.

The Embassy expressed gratitude the Lao authorities for their cooperation and requested action at their end against unscrupulous elements, with the matter being raised at the highest levels.

So far, the Embassy noted in its statement that it has rescued 924 Indians, of which 857 have already been safely returned to India.

The Embassy also issued a cautionary advisory for Indian youth seeking job opportunities in Thailand. It warned that those asked to travel by road to Chiang Rai, near the Thai-Lao border, are likely being trafficked to GTSEZ in Laos. Upon arrival in GTSEZ, their passports may be confiscated by criminal syndicates, and they may be forced to sign exploitative contracts in foreign languages.

To prevent such incidents, the Embassy has published a detailed advisory on its website: https://www.indianembassylaos.gov.in/news_detail.php?newsid=286.

The Embassy also shared contact details for assistance in its advisory. (ANI)

