Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi is set to host the third round of the UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship on January 18 and 19, organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The round will take place on the waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, showcasing high-speed powerboats and precision control.

The first round of the championship was held last December in Abu Dhabi, while the second round took place in Sharjah at the beginning of January. The competition will continue with six rounds in total, concluding in April with the final round in Sharjah.

Commenting on the occasion, Acting Director of Marine Sports Nasser Al Dhaheri emphasised the importance of equipping various segments of society with key skills to enhance their performance, promote marine sports, and support young talents by preparing them for international competitions. (ANI/WAM)

