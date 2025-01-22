Tokyo [Japan], January 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, continuing his international outreach, paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tokyo earlier this week. This visit marks another step in strengthening the relationship between India and Japan, rooted in deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties.

Earlier this week, CM Sarma concluded the first phase of his International Roadshow in South Korea for Advantage Assam 2.0. He had multiple productive meetings with stakeholders in sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, and small and medium enterprises.

Sarma highlighted the potential for Assam to emerge as a global semiconductor hub, emphasising the state's strong policy support for the industry. He invited major semiconductor firms like SK Hynix and Seoul Viosys to be part of Advantage Assam 2.0. The CM also engaged with South Korean leaders in the SME sector, and in the renewable energy domain, to align with Assam's goal of reaching 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.

The Chief Minister's visit to Tokyo is seen as part of India's broader strategic outreach to Japan, with the two countries sharing a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership." Japan-India relations are based on a rich history, intertwined through cultural exchanges and historical connections.

These ties date back to 752 AD, with Indian monk Bodhisena's contribution to the consecration of the Todaiji Temple's Buddha statue in Nara. The legacy of Indian figures like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, and others has also helped cement the historical bond.

In recent years, Japan's growing Indian diaspora, especially professionals from the IT and engineering sectors, has also added depth to this partnership. With over 40,000 Indians residing in Japan, areas like Nishikasai in Tokyo are increasingly becoming hubs of cultural exchange, prompting the establishment of Indian schools. This community further reflects the strengthening of India-Japan relations, both in cultural and economic spheres. (ANI)

