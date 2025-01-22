Nashville, Jan 22 (AP) Authorities say at least two students were wounded by gunfire at a Nashville school Wednesday and that the situation has been contained.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson April Weatherly could not immediately provide the conditions of those who were shot.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump-Led Administration Clearly Prioritising Bilateral Ties With India, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student. (AP)

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)