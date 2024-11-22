Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Indonesian Minister of Tourism, at the Ministry of Economy office to explore means to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries. The meeting also focused on encouraging joint efforts to increase mutual tourism flows.

During the meeting, the Minister of Economy emphasised the historical ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia across all fields. The economic collaboration between the two nations continues to thrive, covering a range of vital sectors and initiatives, thanks to the shared commitment of both leaderships to advancing them.

Bin Touq said, "The tourism sector is considered one of the key sectors that foster economic relations between the two friendly countries. In recent years, there has been remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation in this vital sector, with a total of over 174 flights connecting the two countries per month, operated by the UAE's national carriers."

He elaborated on the UAE's efforts in developing the sector, highlighting the key role of the 'UAE Tourism Strategy 2031' in supporting its sustainability and competitiveness. The strategy has set a number of goals, including the strengthening of the UAE's position as one of the best global tourism destinations and raising the sector's contribution to the national GDP to AED 450 billion. Besides, it aims to attract additional investments worth AED 100 billion to the UAE's tourism sector and attract 40 million hotel guests to the country - all in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

Furthermore, the meeting explored the potential for creating new opportunities in tourism, aviation, and travel for the UAE and Indonesian private sector. It highlighted the significance of fostering cooperation in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism and enhancing dialogue between tourism companies in both countries. The ministers agreed on the importance of implementing new training and recreational initiatives to stimulate increased tourism flows between the two sides.

Also discussed was the importance of strengthening collaborative efforts to launch joint marketing campaigns in the upcoming period, with the aim of promoting prominent tourist attractions and destinations in both countries to increase the volume of mutual tourism flows.

At the end of the meeting, Bin Touq extended an invitation to the Indonesian minister to attend the fourth edition of Investopia, set to take place in February 2025. The event will serve as an ideal platform to explore the UAE's abundant investment prospects for international investors and expand partnerships across multiple economic sectors. (ANI/WAM)

