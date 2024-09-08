Washington, Sep 8 (AP) Boeing and its largest union said Sunday they reached agreement on a new contract that, if ratified, will avoid a strike that threatened to shut down aircraft production by the end of the coming week.

Boeing said 33,000 workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers would get pay raises of 25 per cent over the four-year contract, with average wages rising 33 per cent due to seniority step increases. That is less than the 40 per cent the union had demanded during negotiations.

Also Read | China: Man Inhales Cockroach While Sleeping, Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Foul Breath For 3 Days.

But the company agreed with a key union demand to build its next plane in Washington state, presumably by union members.

Workers also would get USD 3,000 lump sum payments and a lower share of health care costs, Boeing said.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Crown Prince India Visit: Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan Arrives in Delhi, to Meet PM Narendra Modi on September 9 (Watch Video).

The proposed contract is contingent on union members ratifying it by late Thursday night Pacific time, after which the union was threatening to strike. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)