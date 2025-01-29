London, Jan 29 (AP) Britain's Princes Beatrice gave birth to her second child last week, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed new arrival Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on Jan. 22. She weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

Also Read | Sudan Plane Crash: At Least 18 Killed After Small Plane Crashes in Remote Part of South Sudan (See Pics and Video).

“She is tiny and absolutely perfect,' her father said in a social media post.

The king, queen and other members of the royal family are “delighted with the news,” the palace said.

Also Read | Bangladesh To Seek Scraping of 'Uneven Agreements' on Borders With India: Interim Government's Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Beatrice, who is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Athena joins older siblings, Mapelli-Mozzi's 8-year-old son and Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sienna. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)