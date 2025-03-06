London [UK], March 6 (ANI): United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy has gifted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur's number 1 jersey with EAM's name printed on it.

Notably, Foreign Secretary Lammy is a Member of Parliament from north London's Tottenham, home to the Tottenham Hotspur football club.

In a video post on Instagram, which showed the visit of EAM Jaishankar at the Chevening House, UK's Foreign Secretary Lammy said, "It is a great privilege to have you here as my first guest. 2025 is going to be a special year for moving the UK-India relationship into a new era."

Lammy received Jaishankar at the Chevening House and gifted him a Tottenham Hotspur's number 1 jersey with 'Jaishankar' printed on it.

He also shared the highlights of the visit in a post on X.

"Thank you @DrSJaishankar, for being my first official guest at Chevening. We're building a new era in relations, from FTA negotiations last week to discussions on growth, security and foreign policy today. Our partnership makes our people safer and more prosperous."

Earlier, Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held wide-ranging talks at the Chevening House with UK Foreign Secretary Lammy on the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade deal negotiation, education, technology, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, during which he is set to hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas, including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

