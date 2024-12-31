Hong Kong, Dec 31 (AP) China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in December, official data showed on Tuesday, despite recent stimulus measures and in the face of increasing trade risks.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 50.1 in December from 50.3 the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

It was the third straight monthly reading above 50, a level that indicates an expansion of manufacturing activity.

A parallel purchasing managers' index for the non-manufacturing sector, which covers construction and services, rose to 52.2 points up from 50 points in November. (AP)

