Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): A convoy transporting food and medical supplies to Parachinar was attacked in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram on Thursday, according to police officials.

The attack disrupted the delivery of essential goods to a region already grappling with severe shortages due to prolonged road blockades, Dawn reported.

The region has seen ongoing clashes rooted in decades-old land disputes, leading to at least 130 deaths since November. These disputes, along with road blockages, have left Parachinar facing critical shortages of food and medicine, with roads remaining blocked for weeks, cutting off vital supplies.

Despite a peace agreement signed on January 1, restoring full access to the key route connecting Parachinar has proven difficult. A previous government convoy was ambushed near Bagan on January 4, injuring Kurram's deputy commissioner and stranding the vehicles.

Efforts to stabilise the region have been ongoing. On Monday, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, confirmed that steps outlined in the peace agreement, such as dismantling bunkers in Kurram, had begun. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism on Tuesday, stating, "The situation in Kurram is returning to normal," after a second convoy of 25 vehicles successfully reached the district with essential supplies.

However, Thursday's attack underscored the region's continuing volatility. Hangu Assistant Commissioner Saeed Mannan confirmed that a convoy of 35 vehicles, en route from Thall to Parachinar, came under fire. "The administration is working to bring the situation under control after the attack in Bagan," he said. Sajid Turi, a former federal minister from Kurram, described the intensity of the assault, noting that both small and large weapons were used in the attack.

Despite the January 1 peace agreement, Parachinar remains isolated, with road access still blocked, worsening the region's humanitarian crisis.

The ongoing blockade, now exceeding two months, has caused severe shortages of food, medicine, and other vital supplies, affecting around 500,000 residents.

Sajid Turi emphasised that the government must ensure the safe passage of convoys. "If the government fails to resolve the issue, it will only worsen," he said.

Turi criticised the government for not consulting the jirga on decisions and claimed militants in Kurram have outside support. Meanwhile, local authorities continue to push for reopening access routes, with some frustration as vehicles have already returned to Peshawar due to the lack of progress.

Turi also cast doubt on the effectiveness of such convoys in addressing the long-term needs of the region, stating, "It is too little, and there is no guarantee when another convoy will be allowed to proceed." Orakzai, a local jirga member, also called for the reconstruction of Bagan Bazaar, destroyed in a November attack, urging its rebuilding to match Miramshah Bazaar in North Waziristan. (ANI)

