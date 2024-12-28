New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his grief over the passing of former Suzuki Motor Corporation President, Chairman, and CEO Osamu Suzuki. Jaishankar highlighted how Suzuki's leadership revolutionized auto-making in India and transformed India-Japan ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Sad to learn of the passing away of Mr. Osamu Suzuki. His leadership and endeavors not only revolutionized the auto-making in India but also helped transform India-Japan relations. Fondly recall my meetings with him over the years. Condolences to his family and colleagues at Suzuki Motor Corporation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1872642814976106795

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences on the demise of Osamu Suzuki.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. His visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, and driving innovation and expansion. He had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market," PM Modi wrote on X.

Osamu Suzuki, the former President, Chairman, and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday afternoon due to malignant lymphoma, the company announced on Friday.

According to Kyodo News, Japan, Suzuki's leadership spanned over four decades, during which he transformed the Japanese automaker into a global powerhouse, particularly dominating the Indian car market.

Osamu Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry.

In India, his foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1981. With his vision, Suzuki played a pivotal role in realizing the dream of putting India on wheels by providing millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and high-quality vehicles.

Under his stewardship, the Indian automobile industry adopted Japanese manufacturing practices, globally recognized for teamwork, productivity and cost-effectiveness. (ANI)

